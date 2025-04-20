Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 527,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,892,526,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,447 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,132,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,227,000 after purchasing an additional 437,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,298,000 after buying an additional 2,767,043 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

