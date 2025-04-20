Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,161 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,629. This trade represents a 6.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.4 %

DAKT opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $649.50 million, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

