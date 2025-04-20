Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $19.62 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 268,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $84.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

