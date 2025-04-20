Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.