Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.