Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

