Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $114.92 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.21 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

