Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10,997.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonfire Financial purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

