Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

