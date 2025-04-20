Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 9,021 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Stock Up 1.0 %

UGI stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

