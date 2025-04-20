Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,647 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

