Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRI opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.62%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

