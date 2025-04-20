Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.9 %

EXPE opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

