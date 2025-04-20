Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 29,062.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,016.34. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 26,545 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $448,875.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,516.60. This trade represents a 45.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,415 shares of company stock worth $3,139,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

