Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.