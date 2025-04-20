Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,352 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,346,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL opened at $84.86 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.