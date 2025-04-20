Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $57.48 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

