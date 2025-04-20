Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

BFAM opened at $116.32 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.