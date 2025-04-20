Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,234 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $176.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.77. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.