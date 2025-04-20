Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,635,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,901,000 after purchasing an additional 505,351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 1,409,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $59,373,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Barclays by 667.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,603,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after buying an additional 3,133,632 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCS opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

