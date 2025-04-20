Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

