Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 907 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

