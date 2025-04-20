Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,692 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the airline’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LUV opened at $24.71 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.