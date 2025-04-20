Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE MEG opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.81. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

