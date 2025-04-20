Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
