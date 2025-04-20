Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 90,614 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 90,614 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Allegion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

