SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Trading Up 3.2 %

SenesTech stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

