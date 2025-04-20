Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 236,641 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,556,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 150,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

