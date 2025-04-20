Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.26.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
