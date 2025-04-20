Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

