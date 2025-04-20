Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.19. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

