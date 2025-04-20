HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,347,000 after acquiring an additional 611,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth $161,190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,076,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,465,000 after buying an additional 63,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,394,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,928,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
