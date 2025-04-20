Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $77.18

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Trex stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Trex by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

