Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.89.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.65. The stock has a market cap of C$46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.