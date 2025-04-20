Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPHB stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $310.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

