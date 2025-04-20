Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 861 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

