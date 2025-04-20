Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 78,200 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyond by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beyond by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Beyond by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 579,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beyond by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 246,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON opened at $4.11 on Friday. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.09.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

