ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,057.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NOW opened at $772.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.14. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

