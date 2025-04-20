Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,635 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,135,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 381,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

