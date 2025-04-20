Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,942 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 105,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

