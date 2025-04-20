Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

