Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

ULCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $720.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

