9,912 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,418 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,785,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,173,000 after buying an additional 317,280 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after buying an additional 2,473,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.