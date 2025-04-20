Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 256,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 170,894 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 562.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance
BKAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
