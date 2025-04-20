Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 256,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 170,894 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 562.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BKAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.