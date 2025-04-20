Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 2,926,002 shares during the period. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,087,005 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
