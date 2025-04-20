Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

IAE opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

