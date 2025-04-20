Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
IAE opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.99.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
