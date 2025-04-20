Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2 %

Vertiv stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.