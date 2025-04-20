Financial Comparison: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $158.57 billion 0.38 $7.62 billion $0.71 7.96 Merchants Bancorp $666.97 million 2.24 $320.39 million $6.31 5.15

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 12.25% 19.46% 1.47% Merchants Bancorp 22.08% 22.86% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 0 4 1 3.20 Merchants Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus price target of $6.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator service. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.