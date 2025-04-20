Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% Gatos Silver N/A 10.37% 9.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gatos Silver 0 3 0 1 2.50

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.10%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Gatos Silver”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.49 29.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats U.S. GoldMining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

