First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

