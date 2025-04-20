StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRA. Raymond James cut shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $205,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

